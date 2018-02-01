Does Twinsburg have the most authentic Philly Cheesesteak outside the City of Brotherly Love?

The Original Steaks and Hoagies on Ravenna Road in Twinsburg offers Ohioans authentic Philly Cheesesteaks. (Source The Original Steak and Hoagies)

A restaurant in Twinsburg is capitalizing off the success of the Philadelphia Eagles as the team goes for its first Super Bowl win when they play against the New England Patriots on Feb. 4.

The Original Steaks and Hoagies on Ravenna Road offers Ohioans authentic Philly Cheesesteaks.

The store's slogan is "From Philly to the Land."

Visit Philadelphia says the cheesesteak is a civic icon.

The most searched Super Bowl recipe in Ohio is a Philly Cheesesteak, according to the USA Today.

Owner of The Original Steaks and Hoagies Jeff Wiseman said he gets hits meats and bread from Philadelphia.

Wiseman says finely chopping ingredients and mixing them together separates his cheesesteaks from everyone else.

A post shared by Original Steaks & Hoagies (@originalsteaksandhoagies) on Jun 23, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Online reviews suggest his steaks are just as good as the ones from Pat's King of Steaks, one of the most famous spots in Philly.

"It feels like we are doing what we are supposed to be doing," Wiseman said.

The restaurant owner says every five minutes a customer comes in wearing an Philadelphia sports related jersey.

"Nobody wants the Patriots to win," Wiseman said.

More than 500 orders have been placed for Sunday, Wiseman said the quicker you can place your order the better.

Even if you are not an Eagles fan Wiseman said offering cheesteaks at your football party will make you standout compared to people who bring in pizza.

Other Philadelphia options the store offers include hoagies, Herr's potato chips, and deli meats from Dietz & Watson.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.