Blaze engulfs Geauga County business; crews bring fire under control

A large fire engulfed a Burton business in rural Geauga County Thursday, burning for roughly two hours before crews could bring it under control.

The fire broke out at 6:15 p.m. at Ronyak Brothers Paving, located at 14376 North Cheshire St., off State Route 87.

Several firefighters and departments worked to subdue the blaze.

As of 9 p.m. , crews are still working to douse hot spots within the structure.

No injuries have been reported.

