An updated list of teen texting codes parents need to know

Parents, do you know what MIRL means? What does TDTM or 99 mean when it’s sent in a text or online?

If these acronyms look like a foreign language to you, it's time to study up.

Your child could be using these codes to communicate on their cell phone, leaving you clueless.

Cleveland19 is taking the mystery out of these acronyms.

Let's start with this one: FYEO. It means "for your eyes only."

MIRL means “meet in real life,” which is something you may want to watch out for, because it means your child could be meeting up with a stranger.

KYS is a dangerous code. It stands for “kill yourself” and could be used if your child is being bullied, or even bullying another child himself.

And there are number codes too, including 1174, which means "meet at a party spot" and 53X, the code for sex.

There are also plenty of different codes that make sure parents aren’t around when teens are talking to each other.

They include MOS, which means "mom over shoulder” and PAW stands for “parents are watching."

These codes change all the time, so it's hard for parents to keep up.

An app called Bark is keeping track of how teens text.

They've combed through their data to find the most common acronyms teen use on a daily basis.

The bark app syncs to teens' phones and alerts parents of anything suspicious.

Below is a list of common codes parents should know.

Keep in mind, these are constantly changing!

FYEO – For your eyes only

IWSN – I want sex now

MIRL – Meet in real life

MOS– Mom over shoulder

P911– Parent alert

PAW – Parents are watching

PIR – Parent in room

POS – Parents over shoulder

TDTM–Talk dirty to me

WTPA – Where the party at?

KYS – Kill Yourself

GNOC-- Get naked on camera

1174 – Meet at a party spot

99 – Parents are gone

53X – code For sex

Netflix and Chill – Getting together and hooking up

NIFOC – Nude in front of computer

