Decor, tiny homes and more at the 2018 Great Big Home + Garden Show

The 2018 Great Big Home + Garden Show is taking place Feb. 2 to 11 at the Cleveland I-X Center featuring more than 600 exhibits to help you renew, refresh and restore your home.

This 10-day show gives you a way to find innovative products, practical advice and great deals for all your home improvement needs.

The vendors are on hand for everything in and around your home, including landscaping, pools and spas, windows and more.

Ahead on #WakeUpCleveland @cleveland19news how you can live large in a tiny home! @ixcenter for the big home & garden show ?? pic.twitter.com/d4h4Aq2FzM — Alyson Bruner (@AlysonBruner) February 2, 2018

For show hours and ticket information, click here.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.