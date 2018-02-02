Northeast Ohio weather: Morning lake effect and an active weather pattern!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Set-Up:

Arctic air has been pooling into NE Ohio overnight. High pressure will build in briefly later today. This area of high pressure will move east tomorrow, allowing a little clipper system to drop in. Another area of low pressure will move east across NE Ohio Sunday afternoon into Sunday night.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Watch for lake effect snow showers and squalls this morning. We're on TV all morning long with updates on where the steadiest snow is located. You can also track the snow with us using the Cleveland 19 First Alert Weather app.

Where the lake effect is most persistent through the morning, expect an additional 1" – 3" of new snow. The snow should begin to drift east into the Primary Snow Belt this afternoon.

Otherwise, today will be cold, mostly cloudy, and windy. Wind chill temperatures will be around 0° this morning. Wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits through the afternoon.

9:00 AM: 13°, Noon: 16°, 5:00 PM: 19°

Temperatures will stay in the teens overnight. We may see a little lingering lake effect in the Snow Belt tonight. Most of us will be dry.

Active Weekend Weather:

We'll wake up to dry conditions on Saturday morning. However, short range model guidance does indicate that we could see some light snow develop during the afternoon. We'll need to watch that closely. The main event will be late Saturday night into Sunday.

Widespread snow will overspread the area Saturday night. The snow will continue through Sunday. By the time it's all said and done, we'll see 3" – 6" of new snow area-wide. It wouldn't surprise me if a few spots closed in on 7".

Saturday's high: 34°

Sunday's high: 36°

More Winter Weather Next Week?

Outside of a chance for a little lake effect snow, Monday should be mainly dry.

We need to continue to monitor Tuesday and Wednesday though. During that time we'll have low pressure coming out of the Texas Panhandle. We call this a "Panhandle Hook." This feature will be moving northeast toward the Appalachian Mountains. These systems can be a little complicated.

Some of the guidance takes the Panhandle Hook as far north as central Ohio. Another model says, "Nope! This thing is going farther south and then going toward the East Coast!" The farther north track would mean that we'd possibly see snow then a wintry mix or even all rain. (Thus, warmer weather.)

Our confidence in the track of the system is pretty low right now. At least for now, I'm buying into the solution that takes the system farther south. For us that means snow chances Tuesday and Wednesday. It also means colder high temperatures in the 20s.

Stay tuned as this is subject to change!