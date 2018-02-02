Northeast Ohio weather: Tracking Sunday snow for everybody

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Confidence is fairly high regarding the weekend system that will end up bringing everybody snow on Sunday. Milder air and windy weather is expected Saturday. Some light lake effect snow could linger in areas east of Cleveland in the morning. Most areas will be dry Saturday and even most of Saturday night. An area of low pressure south of Ohio and an approaching arctic front will be the elements coming together for us to get a widespread snow event on Sunday. This will be an all day deal. The snow will start early Sunday morning and last into Sunday evening. The current thinking is for a 3 to 5 inch area wide snow. Temperatures will not be that cold so this will be a wet snow. The front crosses Sunday evening and temperatures crash into the teens by Monday morning.