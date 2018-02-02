LIVE: Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow?

All eyes will be on the famous animal meteorologist Punxsutawney Phil Friday morning as he emerges from his home and predicts whether there would be an additional six weeks of winter.

If the rodent sees his shadow, the result means six more weeks of winter. If he doesn't, spring will come early.

The 2018 event is the 132nd annual Groundhog Day at Gobbler's Knob, dating back to 1887.

Phil has been correct approximately 65 percent of the time based on 117 years of available records, according to Penn Live.

