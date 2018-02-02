Jeopardy rips Cleveland Browns with ruthless tweet

Which category would you like to choose from? (Source: Facebook)

There were a lot of laughs Thursday night on Jeopardy thanks to a football-themed category that stumped the contestants, but the Cleveland Browns ended up being the butt of the joke.

The contestants' lack of sports knowledge left the "Talkin' Football" category on the board last.

After blank stares following two football questions, host Alex Trebek asked, "Do you think we should go to commercial?"

A tweet from the Jeopardy Twitter account after the show took a jab at the Cleveland Browns 2017 winless season.

Fun fact: Our contestants answered as many clues in this category as the @Browns had wins this season. pic.twitter.com/KMaR8otIHe — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 2, 2018

