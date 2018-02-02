Kevin Love will not have surgery, expected to miss 8 weeks

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will not have surgery on his broken hand, the team announced Friday.

"Love will undergo a non-surgical treatment and rehabilitation process to repair the injury and is currently projected to be out for approximately eight weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate," according to the team's website.

The NBA All-Star posted on Instagram Thursday he's "starting the rehab process."

Love injured his hand in the fourth quarter of the Detroit Pistons game Tuesday. He left after only playing 4:41 in the game. The injury occurred as Detroit Pistons players swatted at the ball after Love came down with a rebound.

Love will also miss out on the NBA All-Star festivities this month in Los Angeles.

