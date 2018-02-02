Six teens arraigned for riot at Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center

The riot at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center on Jan. 8, 2018 sent two people to the hospital and left hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage. (Source WOIO)

Six teens were arraigned Friday morning in connection to the riot that started at the Juvenile Justice Center earlier this month.

The incident sent two people to the hospital and caused $200,000 in damages.

Since the riot Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley admitted that the justice center, which houses violent juveniles, is understaffed.



Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.