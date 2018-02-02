Sentencing resumes after victim's father attacks disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar (graphic content)

Trial has resumed after an angry father lunged at former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar at the start of court Friday.

The man, who is the father of three victims assaulted by the disgraced sports doctor, was tackled and restrained by deputies.

Court adjourned temporarily and reconvened after order was restored.

Nassar is being sentenced on three counts of criminal sexual abuse an Eaton County, MI, courtroom. It is his third and final sentencing hearing.

Over 60 victims directly addressed Nassar during this week's sentencing. They follow more than 150 public statements during his most recent sentencing in neighboring Ingham County, where he was ordered to serve 40 to 175 years.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.