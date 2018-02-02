Parent Educator pleads not guilty to food stamp fraud scam with mom of dead child

The Parent Educator who was indicted in the food stamp fraud scam with Larissa Rodriguez was arraigned Friday morning.

Nancy Caraballo pled not guilty to the charges of illegal use of food stamps, grand theft telecommunications fraud, money laundering, bribery and tampering with government records.

The judge set bond at $100,000.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say Caraballo was a Parent Educator with Bright Beginnings, an agency that provides educational services and referrals to families with small children.

According to officials, Caraballo paid Rodriguez 50 cents for every $1.00 of her food stamp benefits, which totaled $10,058.18.

The food stamps were meant for Rodriguez's five children; including five-year-old Jordan.

The little boy was found buried in the back yard of his W. 80th home last December.

On at least eleven occasions, including the month before Jordan's body was discovered, prosecutors say Caraballo falsified her reports to cover-up the fact that she had not been inside the house.

Rodriguez is charged with Jordan's murder and is being held on a $1 million bond. She is also facing charges in the food stamp fraud scam.

Larissa's boyfriend, Christopher Rodriguez, is also charged in connection with the murder of Jordan, but not in connection with the food stamp fraud scam.

