Business owner indicted in botched tree removal

The owner of a business whose tree removal service seriously injured an Akron man has been indicted.

Cory Howard, 27, of Springfield, Ohio, was indicted Friday in connection with debris removal caused by severe weather this past November.

Howard was indicted by a Summit County Grand Jury on several charges including theft from a person in a protected class, forgery, falsification, obstruction of official business and operating without a county vendors license.

Emergency crews were called on Nov. 19, 2017, to 8084 Rolling Brook Road in Sagamore Hills after a tree fell on the home.

The owner, 82-year-old George Homa hired Alternative Property Maintenance to clean up debris.

During the clean up process, a tree fell on the home seriously injuring and trapping Homa.

Homa was taken by LifeFlight to a nearby hospital and is currently in rehab recovering.

His home remains uninhabitable.

During the investigation, Summit County Prosecutor’s found that Howard is the owner of Alternative Property Maintenance, aka Alternative Tree Care and All-American Tree Specialists.

They also discovered that none of his businesses are registered with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, nor is he registered with the Summit County Office of Consumer Affairs, which is required to conduct business in Summit County.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office encourages anyone who has had any interaction with Mr. Howard or his businesses to call 330-643-2800.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.