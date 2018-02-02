Cleveland 12-year-old boy found safe at friend's house

Jeremiah Watkins was found safe around 2 p.m. Friday at a friend's home on East 156th.

Watkins went missing Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m. leaving his home in the 14200 block of Darley Avenue.

According to mom, Watkins got in trouble at school and ran out of the house due to discipline.

Cleveland police detectives will now interview Watkins in order to determine where he was all night and day.

