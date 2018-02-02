Cleveland police search for missing 12-year-old boy Jeremiah Watkins

Police are requesting help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Jeremiah M. Watkins was last seen Thursday evening around 6:30 p.m. leaving his home in the 14200 block of Darley Avenue.

According to mom, Jeremiah got in trouble at school and ran out of the house due to discipline.

He was wearing his East Academy school uniform: blue pants and a yellow shirt.

Jeremiah is is 5'2" tall and weighs about 112 pounds. His hair is pulled into a ponytail, he has brown eyes and earrings in both ears.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jeremiah M. Watkins is asked to contact police at 216-621-1234.

