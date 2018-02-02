2018 Lenten Fish Fry Locations

With the Lenten season upon us, many parishes are offering special meals, including the ever popular fish fry dinner.

Chagrin Falls

Church of The Holy Angels

Fish Fry Fridays February 16, 23 March 2,9,16 and 23rd. Serving Times 5 -7:30 p.m. $12 - $7. Featuring: fried Lake Erie perch, beer battered Cod, Shrimp, baked Lemon pepper Cod, Salmon and Pierogi. All dinners include French Fries or Baked Potato or Mac-n-cheese with vegetable, cole slaw, roll & butter, dessert and drink. (Takeout orders are available)

18205 Chillicothe Rd., Chagrin Falls 44023

440-708-0000

Concord Township

St. Gabriel Parish hosting fish fry

Fish Fry begins Feb. 16 - March 23

9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Mentor, OH 44060, in the school MPR and Gym. Hours: 5 - 7:30 p.m. This wonderful Fish Fry offers dine-in, all you can eat for Adults: $14; Children (ages 6-12): $6.00; and children 5 and under eat free! The menu includes delicious baked and battered cod, breaded shrimp, homemade seafood chowder, and other kid-friendly fare such as macaroni and cheese, pizza, pasta, with a variety of delicious side dishes and desserts. There is also a carry-out menu and an a la carte menu.

North Olmsted

Springvale Golf Course Clubhouse / 5871 Canterbury Road, North Olmsted

Every Friday during Lent from 4-8 pm

All tips will support various local organizations for providing hostess and waitressing service each Friday

Fried cod, French fries, coleslaw or mac and cheese, shrimp dinner also available, as well as pierogies and assorted baked goods

Take-out orders available

March 2- Tips benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Society, March 9 - Tips benefit St. Brendan School, March 30 - Tips benefit the Bretton Ridge Women's Club.

Parma

St. Francis de Sales Church

All You Can Eat! Fish Fry Fridays February 16 and 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23. 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. $13 adults, $11 seniors, $6 children. Menu: Fish, pierogies, french fries, cabbage & noodles, mac & cheese, apple sauce, cole slaw, roll, coffee, punch (Takeout available, Adults $10.00 & Child $5.00 *Enter through Glass Doors of Church for takeout)

3434 George Ave Parma, OH 44134, 440-884-2319

St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church

Friday Feb. 16 and 23, March 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Dinner prices from $8.75 to $11.50.

All dinners include: beverage, bread, bakery and your choice of coleslaw or applesauce. Homemade pierogis, cabbage and noodles, potato pancakes, beer-battered fish and other items.

Dine-in or carry-out available.

7700 Hoertz Road, Parma.

