2018 Lenten Fish Fry Locations

Fish fry list, locations throughout the area.
With the Lenten season upon us, many parishes are offering special meals, including the ever popular fish fry dinner.
Cleveland 19 has compiled a list of where you can find a fish meal this Lent. We are updating this list as we go, so if you don't see your favorite location yet, check back. If you'd like to add a fish fry location to our list, send an email HERE and let us know.
Chagrin Falls
Church of The Holy Angels
- Fish Fry Fridays February 16, 23 March 2,9,16 and 23rd. Serving Times 5 -7:30 p.m. $12 - $7. Featuring: fried Lake Erie perch, beer battered Cod, Shrimp, baked Lemon pepper Cod, Salmon and Pierogi. All dinners include French Fries or Baked Potato or Mac-n-cheese with vegetable, cole slaw, roll & butter, dessert and drink. (Takeout orders are available)
- 18205 Chillicothe Rd., Chagrin Falls 44023
- 440-708-0000
Concord Township
St. Gabriel Parish hosting fish fry
- Fish Fry begins Feb. 16 - March 23
- 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd, Mentor, OH 44060, in the school MPR and Gym. Hours: 5 - 7:30 p.m. This wonderful Fish Fry offers dine-in, all you can eat for Adults: $14; Children (ages 6-12): $6.00; and children 5 and under eat free! The menu includes delicious baked and battered cod, breaded shrimp, homemade seafood chowder, and other kid-friendly fare such as macaroni and cheese, pizza, pasta, with a variety of delicious side dishes and desserts. There is also a carry-out menu and an a la carte menu.
North Olmsted
Springvale Golf Course Clubhouse / 5871 Canterbury Road, North Olmsted
- Every Friday during Lent from 4-8 pm
- All tips will support various local organizations for providing hostess and waitressing service each Friday
- Fried cod, French fries, coleslaw or mac and cheese, shrimp dinner also available, as well as pierogies and assorted baked goods
- Take-out orders available
- March 2- Tips benefit the Multiple Sclerosis Society, March 9 - Tips benefit St. Brendan School, March 30 - Tips benefit the Bretton Ridge Women's Club.
Parma
St. Francis de Sales Church
- All You Can Eat! Fish Fry Fridays February 16 and 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23. 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. $13 adults, $11 seniors, $6 children. Menu: Fish, pierogies, french fries, cabbage & noodles, mac & cheese, apple sauce, cole slaw, roll, coffee, punch (Takeout available, Adults $10.00 & Child $5.00 *Enter through Glass Doors of Church for takeout)
- 3434 George Ave Parma, OH 44134, 440-884-2319
St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church
- Friday Feb. 16 and 23, March 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Dinner prices from $8.75 to $11.50.
- All dinners include: beverage, bread, bakery and your choice of coleslaw or applesauce. Homemade pierogis, cabbage and noodles, potato pancakes, beer-battered fish and other items.
- Dine-in or carry-out available.
- 7700 Hoertz Road, Parma.
