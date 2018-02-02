LeBron James vehemently denies Warriors rumors

A report from ESPN's Chris Haynes made its rounds Thursday saying that LeBron James would consider leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers end of the 2017-18 season for rival Golden State, if he could get the max.

Friday, LeBron took a page out of President Donald Trump's book and called it a 'non-story'.

"If it didn't come from my mouth it's not true," LeBron James told reporters after practice.

He went on to say, "I don't give a damn if it came from someone close to me. I don't care if it's my kids, if it didn't come from my mouth it isn't true."

James called the report nonsense and said he's not even mad about it.

"I'm not even mad, I just feel bad for my teammates," James added.

VIDEO: LeBron James speaks on rumors he and Warriors could meet during free agency. https://t.co/fvCAOEIRqw pic.twitter.com/IO3n57SiJI — theScore (@theScore) February 2, 2018

James can opt out of the final year of his current contract at the end of the season and become an unrestricted free agent.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.