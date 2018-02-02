Cleveland officers not indicted in Tanisha Anderson's death

The Cleveland police officers involved in the deadly 2014 arrest of Tanisha Anderson were not indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

The grand jury got the case last September and released their decision Friday, Feb. 2.

Anderson, 37, died while in Cleveland police custody on November 12, 2014.

The grand jury was deciding whether Officers Scott Aldridge and Bryan Myers would face six criminal charges.

Officers Aldridge and Myers responded to the home after the family called 911 because Anderson was having a mental episode.

Family members say Anderson was treated very roughly by the officers and that is why she died.

Family members say Officer Aldridge threw her to the sidewalk and Officer Myers handcuffed her and placed her in the patrol car.

Her death was ruled a homicide by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

