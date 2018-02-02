Akron RubberDucks will install new safety netting for the 2018 season

The netting will stretch to the far end of the dugouts. (Source Akron RubberDucks)

The Akron RubberDucks will install new safety netting at Canal Park for the 2018 season. The netting will stretch to the far end of the dugouts.

The team said the netting will extend to between sections 19 and 20 on the third-base side and will extend between sections 6 and 7 on the first-base side.

The 2018 Home Opener will be at 6:35 p.m. on April 13 against the Trenton Thunder.

The RubberDucks said this will have minimal impact on the viewing experience.

