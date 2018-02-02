25-year-old woman shot in Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

25-year-old woman shot in Cleveland

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Cleveland Police Department said the woman was shot around 5 p.m. on Feb. 2 on the 2000 block of Lorain Avenue. (Source WOIO) The Cleveland Police Department said the woman was shot around 5 p.m. on Feb. 2 on the 2000 block of Lorain Avenue. (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A 25-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland on Friday.

The Cleveland Police Department said the woman was shot around 5 p.m. on Feb. 2 on the 2000 block of Lorain Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

At this time the identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly