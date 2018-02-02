25-year-old woman shot in Cleveland

The Cleveland Police Department said the woman was shot around 5 p.m. on Feb. 2 on the 2000 block of Lorain Avenue. (Source WOIO)

A 25-year-old woman was shot in Cleveland on Friday.

The Cleveland Police Department said the woman was shot around 5 p.m. on Feb. 2 on the 2000 block of Lorain Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

At this time the identity of the victim has not been released.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

