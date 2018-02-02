Vintage toy store to close after nearly three decades

It's a store considered by many to be a staple on the east side. (Source WOIO)

It's a store considered by many to be a staple on the east side.

After nearly three decades of operation Big Fun Collectibles and Toy Store will be closing it's doors.

Chances are, if you played with it at least once, it's here on the shelf.

"This place is just apart of everyone's childhood. You can find something for everybody here," Rick Koston said.

But after nearly 30 long years of being apart of the Coventry Community, the vintage toy store known as Big fun will soon be closing down for good.

It’s been announced that Big Fun in Coventry will soon be closing its doors for good. Today was the beginning of getting rid of all the merchandise. Everything in the store is half off. pic.twitter.com/qCfTz7Qpf9 — Victor Williams (@VictorNews19) February 2, 2018

"It's was just time. 27 years. It was really difficult to say goodbye," owner Steve Presser said.

Originally opened back in 1991, It's safe to say the store holds a special place in the hearts of everyone who's stopped by over the years.

"When you see all this stuff like the Star Trek stuff and the Speed Racer things - all of that stuff that we grew up on as kids like Ultra Man, it's amazing," said Durwin Davis.

Presser wants to give back to the people who gave so much to his business over the year, offering the entire store for half the price.

You can literally find anything from your childhood in the Big Fun. Customers say the best feeling comes from the nostalgia that lies within the store. pic.twitter.com/UqbAxG2ETR — Victor Williams (@VictorNews19) February 2, 2018

Hundreds lined up right outside the doors, just to be the first to get their hands on some of their childhood memories - now for a whole lot less.

"I guess I should have known that it was going to be like this. This is pretty incredible," Damen Camin said.

"This is wonderful. Everybody loves to recapture their childhood. Nostalgia never goes out of style. That's the whole theme. Come shopping, Leave smiling," said Preser.

The 50 percent off sale will continue until the store's closing in May.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.