Cleveland Police step up to help the homeless

The efforts from the police department have brought in thousands of clothing items to help homeless people in the area. (Source WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Department is doing their best to help homeless people in the area.

Officers gathered and distributed thousands of clothes during the 4th annual sock and underwear drive.

Investigators donated this year's collection to the Metanoia project.

The efforts from the police department have brought in thousands of clothing items to help homeless people in the area.

Police will continue to collect donations through February.

If you want to donate items you can drop them off at 3841 Fulton Road in Cleveland.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.