Tickets for Grayton Road 'Queen of Hearts' game being sold at 3 different locations

Tickets for Grayton Road Tavern’s popular “Queen of Hearts” game are being sold at three different locations.

A spokesman for the restaurant said tickets can no longer be sold at the Grayton Road Tavern because of safety concerns.

Tickets are now being sold at:

J's Skills Amusement Center: Lear Nagle Road in North Ridgeville

Lucky J's: Cooper Foster Road in Lorain

Harry Buffalo: Great Northern Boulevard in North Olmsted

The weekly drawing was held this past Wednesday night with $822,000 on the line.

Unfortunately, there was no winner, meaning the game will continue next week with a jackpot that will likely exceed $1 million.

HOW IT WORKS:

A deck of 52 cards, including the jokers, is placed face down on a board and sealed.

Each card is numbered, from one to 54.

When players purchase their tickets, they put their name and phone number on the back and then pick a number of a card that’s on the board.

The remaining card numbers are: 20, 28, 30, 39, 41, 45, 49, 50, 52.

If their ticket is drawn from the barrel, their card -- the number card that they chose -- is revealed.

If they get the queen of hearts, they take home the entire jackpot (only person can win the jackpot), according to Grayton Road Tavern General Manager Jennifer Natale.

It costs only $1 per ticket.

Participants do not need to be present to win, but the drawing nights bring in big crowds.

Only nine cards are left.

