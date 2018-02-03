Train derailment in Ashland County, propane spilled

According to the Ashland County Emergency Management Agency, a train derailed just outside of Loudonville.

The freight train had 15 cars derail around 2:10 a.m. Saturday. State Route 39 is closed between Loudonville and Perrysville, and will be closed indefinitely. In addition, County Road 775 is also closed in the area. ODOT has put detours in place.

Norfolk Southern spokesperson Jon Glass said four of the derailed cars contained product regulated as hazardous materials. One tank car carrying propane was punctured and released an unknown amount of propane. The other three cars to did not spill or leak any material.

The train was on it's way from Bellevue, Ohio to Conway, Pennsylvania. Glass said the train had two locomotives and 125 cars-53 were loaded and 72 were empty. There were two crew members on board, an engineer and a conductor. They were not hurt.

The Ashland County EMA says there is no danger to residents.

Norfolk Southern released the following statement:

"Norfolk Southern's top priority is to ensure the safety of the community, our employees, and first responders. Norfolk Southern personnel are working on the scene with two companies that specialize in hazardous material containment, clean up, and remediation."

Numerous police and fire departments are on scene, including the EMA and crews from Norfolk Southern Railways.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

