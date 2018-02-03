Garfield Heights Police release name of bar shooting victim

Crime scene tape remains outside of the Topiczs Sports Lounge in Garfield Heights. (Source: WOIO)

Police in Garfield Heights are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man dead and five others hurt.

Police were called to the Topicz Sports Lounge at 11321 Broadway Ave. around 1 a.m. Saturday, after getting a call about a shooting.

When police arrived, they found one man unresponsive on the sidewalk in front of the bar. Officers began giving the man first aid and securing the scene for paramedics.

The man was transported to Marymount Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While officers were questioning witnesses and workers at the bar, they were informed that five people, all shooting victims, arrived at Marymount Hospital and MetroHealth Medical Center.

Garfield Heights Police detectives and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are still working to gather evidence and process the crime scene.

The conditions of the five people who were shot have not been released. Police said 22-year-old Michael Jones has been identified as the man shot and killed.

Police did not say if any suspects were identified or arrested.

