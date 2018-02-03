Local rescue working to save extremely emaciated dog (Warning: Graphic Images)

Volunteers with Mutts in a Rut Rescue are working to save an extremely emaciated stray dog.

The dog, who has been named Baron, was brought to the rescue as a stray by animal control.

When Baron was first brought in on Thursday, he only weighed 33 pounds, and the rescue says he should be at least double that weight. His body temperature was low, he couldn't walk, and wouldn't eat.

The rescue took him to their vet clinic, where he is being treated.

As of Friday, the rescue says his temperature went up, and they were able to get him to eat. They say he still has a ways to go before he is fully recovered.

If you want to donate to Baron's care, you can do so via PayPal-the email is muttsinarutrescue@gmail.com or you can send a check to the rescue at PO Box 111335, Cleveland, Ohio 44111. You can also call in a donation to the vet clinic on the Mutts in a Rut account at (216) 252-4500.

Video posted late Friday night shows Baron was able to walk.

