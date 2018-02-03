Doug Pederson was the qb for the Cleveland Browns the last time he won a game as a starter

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns the last time he won a game as a starter. (Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns the last time he won a game as a starter.

The Eagles will try to win Super Bowl 52 on Sunday when the team plays against the New England Patriots.

Pederson's last win as a starting qb was on Nov. 12, 2000 against the Patriots.

Does Twinsburg have the most authentic Philly Cheesesteak outside the City of Brotherly Love?

The Browns won the game 19-11.

Facts about the game:

Chris Palmer was the coach of the Browns

Bill Belichick was the coach of the Pats

Pederson was 20/37 for 138 yards with a touchdown throw

Travis Prentice was leading rusher for Cleveland with 84 yards

Dennis Northcutt led the team in receiving with 32 yards

The Browns were 9/19 on third down

Cleveland won time of possession at 34:24

The Patriots are currently a -4.5-point favorite against the Eagles for the game on Feb. 4.

The total is currently at 48.5 points.

A win for the Pats would give New England six championship victories during the Super Bowl era.

A win for the Birds would give Philadelphia its first Super Bowl victory.

13 teams in the league have never won a Super Bowl.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.