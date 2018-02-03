Lake County Sheriff advises people not to leave food out in yards after report of bear sighting

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is advising people to not leave food out in yards after a report of a bear sighting. (Source WOIO)

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is advising people to not leave food out in yards after a report of a bear sighting.

Investigators said a woman in Painesville Township filed a report saying she saw two bear cubs on Feb. 3.

When deputies went to the area they did not see any cubs.

The sheriff's office wants to remind people to not approach a bear if you see one.

You can also report a bear sighting to the Lake County game warden by calling 330-245-3034.

Officials are asking people to make their garbage cans inaccessible to animals.

