2-year-old girl in Akron dies after being found outside in the cold

A 2-year-old Akron girl is dead after she was found outside in the cold. (Source: Raycom Media)

A 2-year-old girl is dead after she was found outside in the cold in Akron.

The Akron Police Department said around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 officers responded to the 1300 block of Doty Drive for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old.

Police said the victim was found outside in the cold on the front porch by her mother.

Investigators said the victim was transported to the Akron Children's Hospital where she later died.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Officer will conduct an autopsy.

Authorities have not released the name of the 2-year-old.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.