GoFundMe launched for Akron toddler who froze to death on porch

Wynter Parker, 2, of Akron, was found dead Friday afternoon. A GoFundMe has been set up in her name. (Source: WOIO)

The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.

Akron police officers responded to Wynter Parker's home around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Parker's name to help with funeral expenses.

Wynter was found on the front porch by her mother, who made a frantic call to 911 after finding her unresponsive.

"The death of losing a child, it’s like losing your breath and never catching it again. Today, I’m filled with deep sorrow, grief, complete emptiness and pure agony. I am filled with tremendous regret as I announce the passing of my 2-year-old little girl, Wynter. While Wynter and her Dad slept peacefully, Wynter being the growing, curious, ambitious toddler that she is awoken from her nap without disturbing Dad and left our home. No one was aware that she was outside in the snowfall, in freezing temperatures with life slipping away from her, dying. My little girl froze to death. When I found her she was alone and unresponsive. My sweet little girl who was always so warm and full of life was now cold and lifeless. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where a team of doctors tried everything they could to save my baby girl but within ours she succumbed to her injuries. There was nothing more that could be done. It was too late," wrote Dashanda Parker on GoFundMe.

She was transported from the 1300 block of Doty Drive to the Akron Children's Hospital where she later died.

According to detectives, the mother left the Wynter with her father while she left to run errands with her four-year-old son. Mom was away from the house for two hours.

The father, who works a night shift job, fell asleep while watching the child.

Wynter wandered outside and was there until the mother returned home.

Wynter's death remains under investigation.

Authorities have not said if anyone will face charges.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday.

