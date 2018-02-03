Man found dead inside car in Akron with several gunshot wounds

Investigators said when officers arrived on scene they found the victim unresponsive inside a 2009 Dodge Caliber. (Source: WOIO)

A man was found dead inside a car in Akron on Feb. 3 with several gunshot wounds.

The Akron Police Department said around 2 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of West Miller Avenue for shots fired.

Authorities said the victim had several gunshot wounds.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 330-375-2490.

