Pro Football Hall of Fame announces class of 2018

The following players/contributors will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame in Canton on Aug. 4:

  • Contributor Bobby Beathard
    • Kansas City Chiefs
    • Atlanta Falcons
    • Miami Dolphins
    • Washington Redskins
    • San Diego Chargers
  • Linebacker Robert Brazile
    • Houston Oilers
  • Safety Brian Dawkins
    • Philadelphia Eagles 
    • Denver Broncos
  • Guard Jerry Kramer
    • Green Bay Packers
  • Linebacker Ray Lewis
    • Baltimore Ravens
  • Wide Receiver Terrell Owens
    • San Francisco 49ers
    • Philadelphia Eagles
    • Dallas Cowboys
    • Buffalo Bills
    • Cincinnati Bengals
  • Brian Urlacher
    • Chicago Bears

