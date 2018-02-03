Pro Football Hall of Fame announces class of 2018

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced the class of 2018.

The following players/contributors will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame in Canton on Aug. 4:

Contributor Bobby Beathard Kansas City Chiefs Atlanta Falcons Miami Dolphins Washington Redskins San Diego Chargers

Linebacker Robert Brazile Houston Oilers

Safety Brian Dawkins Philadelphia Eagles Denver Broncos

Guard Jerry Kramer Green Bay Packers

Linebacker Ray Lewis Baltimore Ravens

Wide Receiver Terrell Owens San Francisco 49ers Philadelphia Eagles Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals

Brian Urlacher Chicago Bears



