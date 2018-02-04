Westlake mom pleading for help in locating her missing son

A mom in Westlake is making an emotional plea for your help in locating her son.



19-year-old Roen Buck hasn't been seen or heard from since Friday. Olivia Greene says her son has never gone missing before.



Green says Roen was last seen in Parma on Friday, at a home on West 54th Street, where he borrowed his roommate's mother's car. Greene says he was going to drive himself to a facility where he could get a psychological evaluation.



Roen, she said, has been depressed lately. She communicated with him on Thursday night through Facebook.



"He had been anxious and having a panic attack. I was talking to him, and I got him to calm down. I told him to go to sleep and message me in the morning, and that was the last I heard of him," said Greene.



According to Greene, no one has heard or seen Roen since.



"None of this is like him, though. He's not that type of person," said Dehlia Anderson, Roen's sister.



"Police have been trying to ping his phone and nothing has come up," said Greene.



Roen's mom says there are concerns that Roen may harm himself based on some writings that were found in a notebook that he left behind.



"He was talking about being drawn to the lake and how he was drawn to jump off the rocks. I am asking people in the area to look out for him in the car," added Greene.



Roen was last seen in a two door, electric blue Ford Escort ZX2. The license plate number is GHX2624.



Roen's mom says when her son was last seen, he was wearing jeans, a dress shirt, black sneakers and a tan London Fog trench coat.



"Roen if you see this - please know that I love you, and I just want you to come back," said Greene.



If you know anything that could help solve this case, call Parma Police.

