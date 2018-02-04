26-year-old found dead in Cleveland; gunshot victim in critical condition

A 26-year-old was found dead in Cleveland Sunday afternoon, and police are calling it a suspected homicide.

According to police, the body was found at 16151 Lake Shore Blvd. at about 1 p.m.

Officers have not yet determined the cause of death, but the department's special investigation unit was working the scene.

The coroner has been notified, and will aid the investigation.

Police have not yet identified the victim, and no people of interest in connection with the crime have been named.

Also around 1 p.m. Sunday, a 39-year-old man was shot in the leg at 3627 East 103rd St.

The man was listed in critical condition, and was rushed to University Hospitals.

Neither the victim nor any potential suspects were identified.

Return to Cleveland 19 on these developing stories.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.