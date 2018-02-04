Businesses, public flock to IX Center's Great Big Home and Garden Show

The Great Big Home and Garden Show has made its larger-than-life returned to the IX Center.

"People are here buying homes. The home is the most important part of their life. They are here to make sure that that's gonna work," said exhibitor, Rusty Boyer.

For the ninth year in a row, the IX Center is the place to be if you're a home and garden enthusiast.

"It's a real advantage to be able to get this amount of people to actually pay and come out to see you -- it's pretty amazing," said Boyer.

Over 600 local businesses and exhibitors like Boyer with "Your Generator Connection" were able to use the event as a platform to showcase products aimed at making your house a happy home.

"It gives us a chance to showcase everything that we have, explain to them what they can do for them. It's really invaluable," said Boyer.

About 100,000 people are expected to attend the event over the 10-day show. Officials, however, say the biggest benefit comes from money spent at the event, and it goes a whole lot further than the price of entry.

"It's unlimited how much money is being spent here. Quite a lot of money is being invested in the economy, engaging these contractors to do this," said Assistant show manager, Kevin Grace.

If you didn't get the chance to come out to the show, don't worry. It will be in town all the way through Feb. 11.

