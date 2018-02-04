John Carroll's trip to the Super Bowl comes up short

New England did not win a Super Bowl, so a bunch of John Carroll Blue Streaks will have to wait at least another year to get (more) Super Bowl rings.

Usually when a team has alumni in the Super Bowl, they’re players. Not John Carroll. They don’t usually get players in the NFL, they do get guys on coaching staffs and in front offices.

New England has seven Blue Streaks in their building:

Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels (Class of '99)

Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio ('99)

Assistant Quarterbacks Coach Jerry Schuplinski ('99)

Director of Pro Personnel Dave Ziegler ('00)

Coaching Assistant Nick Caley ('06)

Pro Scout Frank Ross ('10)

Scouting Assistant D.J. Debick ('12)

McDaniels and Caserio both went to Carroll as quarterbacks. When Caserio beat out McDaniels for the back-up spot, McDaniels decided to shift to receiver.

They made plays together then, and they’ve been big together for the Patriots.

