Northeast Ohio weather: Another burst of snow on the way tonight

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Set-Up:

High pressure will build across NE Ohio this morning. A weak little disturbance will pass through tonight. Low pressure developing over the southern Plains will move toward the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys on Wednesday.

Commuter Alert:

Widespread snow moved through last night, leaving many roads covered in snow. Any untreated surface will be very slick this morning. Use caution on your morning commute. If you don't have a garage (I feel your pain), you'll need to give yourself time to clean off your vehicle.

Short Term Forecast:

The widespread snow has come to an end. However, some light lake effect snow does linger out there. I'll keep a chance for this in through mid-morning. With high pressure moving in today, the lake effect will gradually end as the day goes on.

Otherwise, today will be cold with variable cloudiness.

9:00 AM: 15°, Noon: 19°, 5:00 PM: 24°

Expect a quiet, dry evening commute. A widespread snow will move in after 8:00 PM. This should all move out by mid-morning tomorrow. This system won't bring us a ton of snow. We're looking at generally 1" – 3" area-wide.

Mid-Week Weather Maker:

The southern Plains system will move in during the pre-dawn hours of your Wednesday. Models keep the precipitation ALL snow for us. Widespread snow will be on-going for much of the day Wednesday. Area-wide, we're looking at 2" – 5" of new snow.

The snow will wind down Wednesday night. A few flurries may hang around.

Cold And Unsettled Week:

Early-morning model guidance hints at a few snow chances Thursday, Friday, and maybe even Saturday. Let's just get through Wednesday before we focus too much on that.

Otherwise, this week is going to be quite chilly. "Normal" highs for this time of the year are in the mid-30s. We, however, will be much colder this week.

Tuesday's high: 26°

Wednesday's high: 27°

Thursday's high: 24°

Friday's high: 31°

Saturday's high: 36°

Sunday's high: 33°