President Trump and First Lady to discuss tax overhaul, opioid crisis during visit to Ohio

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have several scheduled stops in Ohio on Monday to discuss a wide-range of issues.

The president's visit will begin when Air Force One lands at a Cincinnati-area airport in the late morning or afternoon.

He is expected to focus on the new tax overhaul during an appearance at Sheffer Corporation, an industrial facility that manufactures cylinders. The company reportedly gave all its employees $1,000 bonuses as a result of the recently-passed law.

While the president is discussing the country's economics, First Lady Melania is expected to spend the day at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center visiting sick pediatric patients and caregivers. She's also expected to meet with the hospital's chief executive officer to discuss the impact of the opioid crisis in Ohio.

Newtown Chief of Police Tom Synan hopes to see more emphasis on the state's drug problems.

"We need that help to allow us to get to the next level," Synan said in an interview. "There are so many more things that could be done, so many more people we could help."

Ohio reported 4,050 overdose deaths in 2016, the second-highest overdose death rate after West Virginia.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.