Icy road conditions lead to school delays throughout Northeast Ohio

Wilson Mills Road in Chesterland (Source: WOIO) Wilson Mills Road in Chesterland (Source: WOIO)
Snow-packed roads and icy conditions have prompted several school delays in Northeast Ohio on Monday, primarily in rural counties.

Most of the area saw several inches of snow overnight, which fell on top of some roads that became iced over before the accumulation..

Weather snapshot:

  • Icy and snow-packed roads Monday morning
  • Temps stick in the teens and 20s
  • More snow moves in Monday night

