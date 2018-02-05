Icy road conditions lead to school delays throughout Northeast Ohio

Snow-packed roads and icy conditions have prompted several school delays in Northeast Ohio on Monday, primarily in rural counties.

Most of the area saw several inches of snow overnight, which fell on top of some roads that became iced over before the accumulation..

Sending this tweet at 1:21 AM. Roads are terrible. Please be careful if you have to venture out tonight/early this morning. #ohwx @cleveland19news — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) February 5, 2018

Weather snapshot:

Icy and snow-packed roads Monday morning

Temps stick in the teens and 20s

More snow moves in Monday night

