Chaos descends on Philadelphia after Eagles win Super Bowl 52 (video)

Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles partied following their team's first Super Bowl victory Sunday night after knocking off the defending champions New England Patriots 41-33.

People spilled from their apartments, houses, and out of the city's bars to celebrate the historic victory.

Fireworks were set off, cars were overturned, and stores were looted throughout "The City of Brotherly Love."

