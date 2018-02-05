Chaos descends on Philadelphia after Eagles win Super Bowl 52 (video)

Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles partied following their team's first Super Bowl victory Sunday night after knocking off the defending champions New England Patriots 41-33.

People spilled from their apartments, houses, and out of the city's bars to celebrate the historic victory.

Fireworks were set off, cars were overturned, and stores were looted throughout "The City of Brotherly Love."

People yelling “Everything is free,” looting, trashing this gas station. Damn it, Philly we better than this. pic.twitter.com/WecXaAmrFh — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) February 5, 2018

Broad and Catherine. Cops just arrived pic.twitter.com/4KC0e92irN — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) February 5, 2018

Philadelphia traffic light casualty pic.twitter.com/pUBqBjHOfp — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) February 5, 2018

Prince of the City pic.twitter.com/wMAKAvq4pD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

