Cleveland Heights High School alumni win Super Bowl championship with Eagles

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

Two graduates from Cleveland Heights High School are now Super Bowl champions as members of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles center Jason Kelce graduated from Cleveland Heights in 2006, and wide receiver Shelton Gibson graduated as a Tigers alum in 2013.

An emotional Kelce spoke to the media following the Eagles' first super bowl victory in franchise history.

"You work so hard your whole life to get here," says Kelce.

Kelce said he was not given a scholarship out of high school. He played college football at University of Cincinnati as a walk-on athlete and is now a NFL Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

"I've officially accomplished the best thing in this sport with a group of guys who mean the world," said Kelce.

Kelce's brother, Travis, also plays in the NFL. The CHHS class of 2008 graduate is a Pro Bowl tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs. 

