Cleveland Heights High School alumni win Super Bowl championship with Eagles

Two graduates from Cleveland Heights High School are now Super Bowl champions as members of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Eagles center Jason Kelce graduated from Cleveland Heights in 2006, and wide receiver Shelton Gibson graduated as a Tigers alum in 2013.

Whether you're cheering for the Patriots or Eagles or just watching for the commercials, keep an eye out for Heights alumni Jason Kelce (#62) and Shelton Gibson (#18) on the Eagles in tonight's #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/PFZHy6V3MR — CHUH City Schools (@CHUHSchools) February 4, 2018

An emotional Kelce spoke to the media following the Eagles' first super bowl victory in franchise history.

"You work so hard your whole life to get here," says Kelce.

"I've officially accomplished the best thing in this sport with a group of guys that mean the world to me."



An emotional Jason Kelce reflects on his journey in becoming a @SuperBowl champion. #FlyEaglesFly #SBLII pic.twitter.com/rJ3F075x9P — NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018

Kelce said he was not given a scholarship out of high school. He played college football at University of Cincinnati as a walk-on athlete and is now a NFL Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion.

"I've officially accomplished the best thing in this sport with a group of guys who mean the world," said Kelce.

Kelce's brother, Travis, also plays in the NFL. The CHHS class of 2008 graduate is a Pro Bowl tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs.

