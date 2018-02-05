NFL player says his father, 3 other relatives killed in Collinwood house fire

An NFL football player for the Seattle Seahawks says four of his family members, including his father, were killed in last week's house fire on Hillview Road.

Frank Clark shared the message on Twitter.

My father was killed in an arson fire along with 3 other members of my family on the East Side of Cleveland. Pray for me and my family during this time. pic.twitter.com/bjXxHCRe4n — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) February 4, 2018

Clark is a graduate from Cleveland's Glenville High School.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours of Jan. 30 in the 1600 block of Hillview Road in Cleveland's Collinwood neighborhood.

Cleveland Fire Public Information Officer Mike Norman said the family's 46-year-old father, his 44-year-old nephew, the 8-year-old granddaughter, and the 3-year-old son never made it out of the house alive. Their four bodies were pulled from the house, which is a total loss.

A 46-year-old woman was able to jump to safety from the home, She was rushed to the Cleveland Clinic, and later taken to MetroHealth Hospital via helicopter.

Official identification of the victims is still pending from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's office.

Arson investigators and the state fire marshal were called to the scene, but the cause is still under investigation. The home had smoke detectors, but they were not working.

