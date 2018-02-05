Dogs make a splash with breakthrough rehab technique

You've heard about water therapy for humans, but now there's a new program in Cleveland to help dogs.

Paramount Dog Training helps dogs of all breeds, sizes and ages.

The program helps older dogs, dogs with injuries, and even young puppies with a lot of energy.

"We help older dogs with arthritis all the way to dogs with anxiety," said Rachel Daw, a trainer at Paramount.

The training staff even simulates thunderstorms and fireworks to help dogs that are typically timid or anxious in those situations.

Click here If you are interested in signing your dog up for water therapy.

