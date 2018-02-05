$5M bond for suspect arraigned in mysterious Massillon murder case

Three days after police removed a body from the backyard of a Massillon home, a Marlboro Township man appeared in court to answer to murder charges.

Carl A. Spencer, 26, of 13354 Ravenna Ave. NE was arraigned Monday in Massillon Municipal Court and a judge set his bond at $5 million.

The Stark County Coroner's office, police, B.C.I. agents and cadaver dogs spent last Thursday and Friday at a home in the area of Eighth Street SW and Urban Court SW.

During the search they uncovered the body of a man encased in a cement-like mixture inside a barrel.

The coroner said he believes the container has been there for about a year.

Officials have not identified the body but neighbors believe it is that of 25-year-old Nick Stein. He was living at the address and has been missing for about a year.

Spencer was arrested Friday evening on a warrant and is being held in the Stark County jail.

He'll be back in court on Feb. 12.

