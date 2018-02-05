Alianna DeFreeze murder trial continues in Cleveland (live blog)

The trial continues today for Christopher Whitaker, the man accused of killing 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze in January 2017. We are not permitted to live stream in the courtroom today, but will keep you updated in a live blog here:

A crime scene detective has just taken the stand.

A detective is reviewing the video evidence he reviewed for the case. He's testifying it shows Whitaker behaving oddly around the crime scene on the day of the murder.

Court is back in session. The prosecution is continuing to call witnesses. A detective is on the stand.

They've broken for lunch until 1 P.M.

The video presented by detectives shows Alianna and the "person of interest" meeting and interacting as she walks to school.

The video evidence also shows Alianna DeFreeze's movements on that same morning.

Prosecutors are presenting video evidence tracking suspect's movements on video on the day Alianna went missing.

