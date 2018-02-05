Lorain police investigating suspicious death of toddler

A three-year-old boy died at MetroHealth Hospital after being injured several weeks ago.

Lorain police say Xzayvian Harris was brought to Mercy Hospital with suspicious injuries on Jan 28.

Family members say the little boy was pushed over a diaper box by his brother.

Emergency room staff members say the injuries were not consistent with the family explanation and contacted police. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, Harris was transferred to MetroHealth Hospital.

According to officers, the death remains under investigation and their main person of interest is currently in jail on unrelated charges

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.