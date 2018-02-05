Justin Timberlake to stop in Cleveland twice during 'The Man of the Woods' tour

Fresh off his Super Bowl performance pop superstar Justin Timberlake is adding another stop in Cleveland as part of "The Man of the Woods Tour".

JT was already performing at Quicken Loans Arena to a sold-out crown on March 31, now he'll be back on Oct. 2 as well.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. next Monday, Feb. 12.

Though not many fans were impressed, Timberlake paid tribute to Prince during his halftime performance in the star's hometown of Minneapolis, Minnesota.. He sang "I Would Die 4 U," while a large video projection of Prince performing the song played simultaneously.

The last time Timberlake performed at the Super Bowl was in 2004. The wardrobe malfunction between the singer and Janet Jackson became known as "nipplegate".

