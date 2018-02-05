Three vehicles stolen from Willoughby Hills dealership

Three cars stolen from Eastside Mazda and Volkswagen. (Source: Raycom Media)

Police say three vehicles were stolen from East Side Mazda and Volkswagen Sunday.

Around 3:30 p.m., Willoughby Hills police officers saw a dark colored sedan and a light blue Mazda, with an invoice sticker still in the window, speeding northbound on Bishop Road.

Officers attempted to follow the vehicles, but lost sight of them at the I-90 access ramp at Bishop Road.

According to officers, they then went to East Side Mazda and Volkswagen and found the night key drop off door heavily damaged.

Police contacted dealership managers. who discovered a total of three missing vehicles.

The stolen cars are a 2018 light blue Mazda CX-5, a 2017 machine grey Mazda 6 Sedan and a 2018 machine grey CX-5.

If you have any information, please contact Willoughby Hills police at 440-942-9111.

