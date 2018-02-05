Naked suspect arrested with bloody knife and box cutter

Summit County sheriff deputies arrest a naked man armed with a bloody knife and box cutter.

Deputies say Grant Rudd, 32, was spotted running down the road around 8:20 a.m. on Feb. 3.

According to deputies, Rudd tried to break-in into a Coventry Township home by pounding on the door and windows.

Deputies also allegedly found methamphetamine on Rudd.

Firefighters transported Rudd to Akron City Hospital and while at the hospital, Rudd allegedly assaulted a medical staff member.

After being treated, Rudd was brought to the Summit County Jail.

Rudd is now charged with attempted aggravated burglary and possession of drugs and deputies say additional charges are pending.

