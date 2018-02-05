Cleveland man's viral video questions East Cleveland on traffic camera money

Delonte Hawkins says the potholes in Cleveland are so big you play hop scotch in them. (Source: Facebook)

Traffic cameras have made a comeback in different cities across the state, but one man wants to know what East Cleveland is doing with the money it receives in fines.

According to Delonte Hawkins, the cameras generate about $20,000.

With his own camera following close behind, Hawkins took a tour around the city to show his Facebook friends where here is certain the money is not going.

Hawkins journeyed past miles of garbage lining city streets, dilapidated houses, boarded up apartments and buildings covered in graffiti before navigating down pothole-filled streets.

He says some of the potholes measure between five-and-six inches deep.

"Five inches, five inches! A little baby can play in here," Hawkins said. "Where the money going?!"

Hawkins video has been views more than 62,000 times and shared more 1,600 times.

